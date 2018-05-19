Success Is All in the Planning

Seattle, Washington, has become synonymous with industries including coffee, online retail, and aerospace. Starbucks Coffee Company and Amazon.com, Inc. both call the city home, and The Boeing Company’s history with the city dates back to 1910. This vibrant city is therefore a fantastic place for hosting the 2018 INTA Annual Meeting.

INTA returns to Seattle this year for the first time since 2009. More than 10,500 people are expected to attend the five-day event at the Washington State Convention Center, a short walking distance from the iconic Space Needle. The 2018 attendance far surpasses that of INTA’s last visit to this Northwest city, when registration totaled slightly more than 7,500.