Subscribe
23 May 2018

Staying on Your Toes

In 2008, the Seattle SuperSonics, a professional men’s basketball team, uprooted from Seattle, Washington for a new life as the Oklahoma City Thunder, leaving the Pacific Northwest city unrepresented in the world-famous National Basketball Association (NBA) (USA).

But while Ayala Deutsch, Executive Vice President and Deputy General Counsel at the NBA (USA), may no longer need to travel from her office in New York to Seattle on NBA business, she did attend the Annual Meeting in Seattle this week.

Ms. Deutsch is responsible for all IP matters related to the NBA and its affiliated leagues, including the Women’s National Basketball Association, of which Seattle Storm, a professional team, is a member.

The NBA, which currently has 30 members (29 in the United States and one in Canada), is popular far beyond U.S. shores and its members’ games are watched by millions around the world.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown