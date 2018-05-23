Staying on Your Toes

In 2008, the Seattle SuperSonics, a professional men’s basketball team, uprooted from Seattle, Washington for a new life as the Oklahoma City Thunder, leaving the Pacific Northwest city unrepresented in the world-famous National Basketball Association (NBA) (USA).

But while Ayala Deutsch, Executive Vice President and Deputy General Counsel at the NBA (USA), may no longer need to travel from her office in New York to Seattle on NBA business, she did attend the Annual Meeting in Seattle this week.

Ms. Deutsch is responsible for all IP matters related to the NBA and its affiliated leagues, including the Women’s National Basketball Association, of which Seattle Storm, a professional team, is a member.

The NBA, which currently has 30 members (29 in the United States and one in Canada), is popular far beyond U.S. shores and its members’ games are watched by millions around the world.