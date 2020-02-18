Subscribe
shutterstock_1114492616_cosmic_design
18 February 2020Rory O'Neill

Singapore set to benefit from WIPO designs treaty, says IPOS

Singaporean designers will benefit from the country’s decision to accede to the World Intellectual Property Organization’s (WIPO) Locarno Agreement, the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (IPOS) has said.

The Locarno Agreement provides for a global system of classifying industrial designs. In December last year, the Asian city-state became the 71st country to accede the agreement, which will enter into force on March 19.

Daren Tang, chief executive of IPOS, said: “As the first in the ASEAN bloc to join the Locarno Agreement, we hope to work closely with our ASEAN and global counterparts to build stronger linkages so that businesses will find it easier and cheaper to file and gain industrial designs protection for their work across countries.”

The decision to accede to the agreement, the 15th WIPO treaty to which Singapore is a signatory, has also been welcomed by local practitioners.

Winnie Tham, director at Amica Law, said it was a “long-awaited but definitely welcomed move”.

“With the accession to the Locarno Agreement, Singapore is formally aligned to the international standards and practices. Industrial designs applicants will be able to avoid discrepancies on classification and this, in turn, will make it simpler for them to check on classification issues in seeking for industrial designs protection,” Tham added.

Meanwhile, Desmond Tan, president of the Association of Singapore Patent Attorneys, said he had received positive feedback from clients regarding the news, as it means “they do not need to revisit the categorisations for their Singapore applications, thus allowing for more conformity in their respective designs portfolios”.

The decision comes as Singapore looks to establish itself further as a world leader in IP. The city-state was meant to play host to the 2020 annual meeting of the International Trademark Association (INTA), which has been called off due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Singapore will instead host the INTA annual meeting in 2022.

IPOS chief Tang is also currently in the running to succeed Francis Gurry as director general of WIPO.

WIPO’s Coordinating Committee will meet early next month to nominate a candidate for the final approval of the WIPO General Assembly.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories:

COVID-19: IP updates

EUIPO extends deadlines for Chinese parties over COVID-19 "exceptional occurrence"

Nanoco sues Samsung over quantum dots patent infringement

Ex-Trump security advisor warns against Chinese leadership of WIPO

Report paints ‘bleak’ picture of federal judiciary diversity in US

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
INTA calls off Singapore meeting, relocates to US
15 February 2020   The International Trademark Association’s 2020 annual meeting will not go ahead in Singapore, and will be instead be held in a US venue in “May or June”, the organisation has announced.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

CrossFit’s trademark invalidation bid fails in Singapore
World IP Day: EPO reveals 33% jump in cleantech inventions over five years
Google fails to wipe out ‘grMail’ trademark in Singapore
Monster Energy faces K-pop defeat in Singapore
Italian producers toast Singapore victory in country’s first-of-its-kind GI case
Singapore launches IP disclosure scheme to ‘unlock value’ within companies
Spencer Fane hires new partner with international focus
Patents at INTA? ‘It’s something we are thinking about’