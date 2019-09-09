Subscribe
shutterstock_593894891_travelerpix
9 September 2019Rory O'Neill

Singapore and Kazakhstan sign new IP deal

Singapore and Kazakhstan have signed an agreement that sees the two companies cooperate more closely on IP matters.

According to a press release, the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (IPOS) said it would collaborate with the Kazakh finance ministry and the  Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA) to develop a “comprehensive IP ecosystem within the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC)”.

Daren Tang, chief executive of IPOS, said that “as the economic ties between our countries and regions grow, we have found a collective interest in using IP and innovation to drive high value economic growth”.

“Our partnership with AFSA and the Ministry of Justice of Kazakhstan is testament to Singapore’s growing importance as a global hub to service innovation flows and support innovative enterprises to grow through the strategic use of their intangible assets and IP,” Tang added.

Under the terms of the memorandum of understanding, “IPOS will lend its deep IP expertise and services as a partner and advisor to the AIFC in building its IP and innovation ecosystem,” the press release said.

IPOS also said it would also look to provide IP management consultancy services and training programmes as part of the deal.

Trade between Kazakhstan and Singapore has tripled over the last decade. The two countries are currently participating in negotiations on a Eurasian Union-Singapore Free Trade Agreement, which includes provisions on IP rights.

The latest agreement follows a bilateral investment treaty between the two countries, signed last November.

Assylbek Davletov, the chief fintech officer at AFSA, said, “the cooperation arrangement is an important milestone in AIFC’s ambition to develop an advanced IP ecosystem and to be a leading player in the Eurasian region in the field of IP protection which encourages regional companies to use AIFC as a base for launching their innovative products and services”.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories:

USPTO drops controversial ‘proof of residence’ rule

EU General Court upholds EUIPO ruling over furniture TM

Hyundai targets grey market car parts in trademark suit

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Patents
Singapore launches SME, start-up and young innovator initiatives
7 September 2022   Country’s annual IP Week begins with promise of more resources for innovators | New support for start-ups will offer free IP advice and training.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

CrossFit’s trademark invalidation bid fails in Singapore
Benefits of Eurasian design protection
World IP Day: EPO reveals 33% jump in cleantech inventions over five years
Google fails to wipe out ‘grMail’ trademark in Singapore
Monster Energy faces K-pop defeat in Singapore
Italian producers toast Singapore victory in country’s first-of-its-kind GI case
Navigating the Eurasian patent system: a view from Kazakhstan
Singapore launches IP disclosure scheme to ‘unlock value’ within companies