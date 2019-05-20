Subscribe
20 May 2019

Shape Up or Lose Out on the Next Generation

In yesterday’s session, CSU20 Brand Meaning and Valuation in the Age of Millennial Consumerism, panelists made it clear that brands must adapt their game plans to appeal to millennials and their successors, Gen Z.

“There are increasing global societal expectations on brands and companies. People are looking behind the brands to understand the companies,” said Carol Gstalder, Senior Solutions Consultant at HEART+MIND STRATEGIES, LLC (USA). “It’s not just in terms of do I want to buy your products and services, but what kind of community member are you and what kind of employer.”

She added that many organizations and brands are becoming more transparent in their activities.

The definition of corporate social responsibility (CSR) has evolved over the years, moving from a time when companies would put some money toward causes when times were good, to CSR becoming a “business imperative,” according to Ms. Gstalder.

Marc Lieberstein, Partner at Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP (USA), and panel moderator, added: “[Younger consumers are] reading the label to see if it makes them feel good and connected to the brand. It’s a whole different level to what we used to do.” In previous generations, he said, consumers “weren’t thinking underneath the label.”

Keeping Your Promises

Building a relationship with younger consumers is about more than paying lip service to the concept of CSR.

“It could be dangerous for brands if they’re not honest in their CSR. Once that’s out and you’re burnt, then ciao,” said Andrea Gerosa, Founder and Chief Thinker at ThinkYoung AISBL (Switzerland).

He explained that although millennials and Gen Z are sometimes assumed to not be political, this is simply untrue.

“They get out on the street. In Europe, Greta [Thornburg, the Swedish schoolgirl who is now the figurehead of the worldwide school strike for climate movement] was able to get two million teenagers on the street within three months,” he said.

It’s clear that millennials really do value authenticity and truthfulness in brands. Quoting statistics from Nielsen’s (USA) “The Sustainability Imperative” report, Ms. Gstalder noted that two-thirds of global consumers are willing to pay more for sustainable goods. With Millennials and Gen Z, this increases to three out of four. There’s a “willingness to pay more for a promise of sustainability,” she said.

Going Viral

Millennials were the first generation born in an era when almost every household had a personal computer, making them digital natives adept at using social media, according to Mr. Gerosa. This forces brands to move away from traditional approaches.

David Haas, Managing Director at Stout Risius Ross (USA), a self-described Baby Boomer, said that while “the traditional old-fashioned way of measuring your performance in the marketplace was pushing your message out there, doing some advertising, and seeing what happened with your sales dollar,” these days brands have access to almost immediate feedback in terms of messaging activities, and can use this data to enhance engagement with consumers and measure brand performance.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Harley-Davidson takes aim at Next over motorcycle motif
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright