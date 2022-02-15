SEPs and the Automotive Industry in Japan

In 2020, Sharp filed patent infringement lawsuits against Tesla Motors Japan in the Tokyo District Court on the grounds of infringing of Long Term Evolution (LTE) standard patents. It will be interesting to observe whether the impact of Daimler being defeated in the Mannheim District Court and the Munich District Court in Germany, a major home of automobile manufacture, will be recreated in Japan, also an automobile powerhouse.

However, the case was quickly settled and we do not have a judgement. There are ongoing discussions at the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Japan and the Intellectual Property Strategy Headquarters of the Cabinet Office of Japan which are listening to the companies’ voices and are aiming to influence future court judgments.

