Samsung and Qualcomm face chip patent infringement claims

Samsung Electronics and Qualcomm have been targeted in a patent infringement suit after allegedly “reaping billions” in revenues without paying licensing fees.

KAIST IP US filed its lawsuit at the US District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, Marshall Division on Tuesday, November 29.

The suit centres on US patent number 6,885,055, which is titled “Double-gate FinFET device and fabricating method thereof” and was granted by the US Patent and Trademark Office in April 2005.

KAIST IP, which owns the rights to the patent, argued that Samsung and defendants Global Foundries (GloFo) and Qualcomm have directly, indirectly and wilfully infringed its ‘055 patent.

KAIST IP promotes the intellectual property of the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST), a science and engineering institution in Korea.

A FinFET device, according to the suit, is a type of field-effect transistor. Two-dimensional planar transistors have been used in modern integrated circuits or chips since 1950.

The suit said (pdf) that Samsung “refused to take the importance of FinFET technology seriously” and did not collaborate with the patent’s inventor, Professor Jon-ho Lee, who worked at Seoul National University, and did not license the patent from Lee.

In 2014, Samsung announced its first generation FinFET technology, which was mass produced the next year in its “14 nanometre FinFET mobile application processor”.

The technology, according to the suit, is used in the Samsung Galaxy S6 and Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge smartphones.

KAIST IP argued that after Samsung entered into a joint venture with GloFo and Qualcomm, the companies “reap billions of dollars in smartphone revenues” based on Lee’s invention “without a licence”. The joint agreement delivered “global capacity for 14 nanometre FinFET process technology” and covered Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chips and Samsung’s Exynos chips.

KAIST IP is asking for damages, reasonable royalties, pre- and post-judgment interest, enhanced damages, costs and a jury trial.