25 January 2018

Sam Gyimah named as new UK IP minister

Sam Gyimah has been announced as the new UK IP minister, a responsibility falling under his new role as minister of state for universities, science, research, and innovation.

His ministerial responsibilities are still being confirmed, but they will include IP, agri-tech, science and research, and innovation.

The UK Intellectual Property Office confirmed the appointment yesterday, January 24, on Twitter.

He replaces Jo Johnson, younger brother of UK foreign secretary Boris Johnson.

Gyimah is the member of Parliament for East Surrey.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Gyimah has said he is “very much looking forward to working with the sector on the challenges and opportunities ahead”.

Gyimah previously worked at global investment firm Goldman Sachs, and has developed a number of small businesses in the internet sector.

The Alliance for IP, a coalition of creative bodies and organisations in the UK, extended a “big welcome” to Gyimah on Twitter, and said it is “excited” to work with him.

Kate O’Rourke, president of the Chartered Institute of Trademark Attorneys (CITMA), said she hopes to discuss CITMA’s recent reports on Brexit, IP, and legal certainty with the new minister.

