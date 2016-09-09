Subscribe
anton-ivanov-shutterstock-com-revlon-
9 September 2016

Revlon victorious in WIPO domain name dispute

US cosmetics company Revlon has successfully won a domain name dispute at the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).

WIPO’s Arbitration and Mediation Center transferred the domain revlonsale.com to the makeup company.

Revlon filed the complaint on July 7 against respondent Wen Zhou.

It said the domain was confusingly similar to its trademark, that he has no rights or legitimate interests in it, and that it is being used in bad faith.

Zhou did not respond to Revlon’s complaint.

Revlon owns trademarks worldwide for the term ‘Revlon’, including in China, where it registered its mark in 2010.

The disputed domain name was registered on February 15 and is being used in connection with a website which offers for sale cosmetics and beauty products.

Sebastian Hughes, sole panellist in the dispute, found that the domain is confusingly similar, that the respondent has no rights or legitimate interests in it, and that it is being used in bad faith.

Revlon successfully argued a prima facie case and Hughes ruled that domain has not offered bona fide goods or services.

He added that the addition of the generic word “sale” does not serve to “distinguish the disputed domain name from the trademark in any significant way”.

The decision is available  here.

This was first published on  Trademarks and Brands Online.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
UMB Bank hits Revlon with lawsuit for IP theft
13 August 2020   UMB Bank has filed a lawsuit against cosmetics company Revlon, claiming that it illegally shifted its collateral trademarks away from creditors who provided it with nearly $1.8 billion four years ago.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright