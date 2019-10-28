Subscribe
shutterstock_718664518_beloborod
28 October 2019Rory O'Neill

Record labels share fears over counterfeit vinyls: reports

Record companies, particularly independent labels, are increasingly having to face the problem of counterfeit vinyls being sold online, according to reports.

According to Digital Music News, Tommy Boy Records president Rosie Lopez last week told attendees at the Making Vinyl Conference in Los Angeles that her label was discovering numerous fakes of their vinyl records online including albums they haven’t even pressed.

“Somehow records that Tommy Boy hasn’t pressed in—eve—are on sale on Amazon, that’s a little concerning,” Lopez said.

Chairman of vinyl distributor Alliance Entertainment, Bruce Ogilvie, shared Lopez’ concerns, the report said.

“I’m concerned that the ecosystem is getting polluted with counterfeit product,” he added.

The vinyl distributor reportedly had little praise for Amazon’s efforts to tackle the problem.

“Amazon doesn’t really care, because they still make their fulfillment fees,” Ogilvie said.

Michael Kurtz, co-founder of Record Store Day, was similarly frustrated at the lack of help from authorities on the issue, in this case industry associations.

“I’m not a legal person, but I thought we had an organization called the RIAA,” he said.

“They don’t seem to help anybody out in my community. Like everything these days, when we go to the people we’ve trusted to do the right thing, they’re just not.”

This story was first published on TBO.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones