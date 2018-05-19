Ready, Set, Enjoy the Annual Meeting

There’s plenty to fill everyone’s days and evenings—from myriad educational sessions, receptions, and networking opportunities to a concert (tonight) by the iconic Joan Jett and the Blackhearts and other sights and sounds of Seattle.

“While we hope you take in all that the Annual Meeting has to offer, we also hope that you take the time to reflect on the experience,” says INTA CEO Etienne Sanz de Acedo. “What you absorb here can be put into practice to help accelerate not only your own careers, but also advance the field.”

As the Annual Meeting gets underway, here are a few key points to help you navigate the event.

Your identity: The first stop for all registrants and those who are registering on site is the Registration Area on the 4th floor in Hall 4B of the Washington State Convention Center. It’s essential to pick up your badge, which provides access to all educational sessions, the Exhibition Hall, receptions, other INTA-affiliated events, and any add-on events that you’ve purchased. Your badge also lets you ride INTA’s shuttle and the Seattle Center Monorail at no charge. Separate event wristbands are being issued for guests attending the Saturday Night Concert, and Opening Ceremonies and Welcome Reception on Sunday; go to the Guest Ticket Pick-up counter if you’ve already purchased guest tickets, or to the New Registrations counter to buy them now. In-house practitioners heading to the In-house Practitioners Reception on Monday at 5:00 pm at Amazon.com, Inc. headquarters must show their badge and a form of identification, such as a driver’s license or passport, to gain entry.

Your information sources: There are multiple ways to check out the daily schedule of events and to stay informed during the Annual Meeting. Download the INTA Annual Meeting mobile app, by searching for “INTA Events” on the App Store and Google Play Store. Carriers will be distributing the INTA Daily News, the official publication of the Annual Meeting, in and around the Convention Center every morning through Wednesday. In addition, the Association will be posting regular updates on social media and encourages you to share your experiences and photos as well, with hashtag #INTA2018. Your posts might even make it to the social media walls around the Convention Center!

Your experience: Choose among the many educational sessions that pique your interest. Take advantage of the numerous networking opportunities, including the First-Time Orientation and Reception today at 3:00 pm in Room 6E, regional receptions, and the Hospitality Area on the 4th floor. Check out the latest products and services available from the 160+ exhibitors in the Exhibition Hall in Hall 4EF, beginning at 10:00 am Sunday through Wednesday. Add to your experience with some “extras”—such as Lunch and Learn sessions on Monday and Tuesday, 1:15 pm-3:15 pm, with dynamic speakers and a mid-day meal right at the Convention Center. While there is plenty going on today and tomorrow, the 140th Annual Meeting officially "opens" on Sunday with the Opening Ceremonies at 4:30 pm in Room 6AB, followed by the Welcome Reception at 6:00 pm in Hall 4A; you won’t want to miss this! Then, after a jam-packed five days, also don’t miss the Grand Finale on Wednesday from 7:00 pm – 11:00 pm at the Seattle Center, officially "closing" the 140th Annual Meeting.