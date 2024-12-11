Subscribe

Andrew Avsec, Crowell & Moring

Overview:

Chair of Crowell & Moring’s Chicago office, Andrew Avsec has represented some of the world’s most well-known brands, and is recommended by a peer for his “deep expertise, strategic approach and timely advice”. His practice includes developing global trademark protection and enforcement programmes, prosecuting trademarks and copyrights, and analysing trademarks searches. Notable matters include representing the president and fellows of Harvard College in a multijurisdictional dispute that involved a scheme to fraudulently franchise schools under the ‘Harvard’ mark.





