Roman Tsibulevskiy, Dentons

Recommended by a client, patent strategist Roman Tsibulevskiy, counsel at Dentons, focuses on utility and design patent matters involving software/electronics, medical devices and industrial technologies. Based in Newark, New Jersey, Tsibulevskiy is accomplished at handling a wide range of patent-related issues, from innovation harvesting, prosecution and licensing to supporting litigation and post-grant proceedings. He is trained in computer science and is listed as an inventor on ten personal patents.





