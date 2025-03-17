Subscribe

Nick Gibbons, Clyde & Co

Overview:

A legal director at global law firm Clyde & Co, Nick Gibbons specialises in advising insurers, multinational companies, international retailers, publishing houses, and art dealers on wide-ranging issues. A recent work highlight includes his involvement in international IP claims and he has successfully represented clients in matters from the county courts up to the Supreme Court. An industry peer singles out Gibbons for the quality of his work on a trademark-related matter and his down-to-earth approach.





