Saya Kapur

Saya Choudhary Kapur is a senior partner at Singh & Singh, and heads the patent litigation team which has handled various landmark cases. She has extensive experience in relation to disputes pertaining to the field of standard essential patents (SEPs). She has also experience of negotiating and executing FRAND licensing deals on behalf of SEP owners.In 2024, she led the winning litigation team for Ericsson before the Delhi High Court in the smartphone manufacturer’s dispute with India-based Lava International, securing the highest damages in any patent matter in India to date, along with an interest rate of 5% per annum until the damages are paid in full. Ericsson’s triumph at the Delhi High Court was not only an unusual case, it has set a precedent for more standard-essential patent litigation in India. Following the verdict, Choudhary told WIPR that the judgment was “truly groundbreaking in many ways and shall set the way for future SEP litigation in India”.