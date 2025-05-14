Pooja Sharma

Pooja Khemani Sharma is an IP professional with nearly two decades of experience in driving innovation strategies and patent management. Currently serving as head of patents at Infosys, she brings a blend of technological insight and strategic IP expertise, combined with an proactive approach to supporting mental health within the profession. Throughout her career, Sharma has held pivotal roles in leading technology companies, including Tata Consultancy Services and Epiphany IP Solutions. Her professional journey includes expertise in patent mining, IP strategy, and innovation management across diverse technological domains including software, AI, IoT, and semiconductors.Sharma has been instrumental in developing innovative approaches to IP protection. She has led patent mining sessions that systematically identify high-value innovations, using design thinking principles to generate patentable ideas. Her work has resulted in significant increases in organisational innovation, with a reported 50% boost in idea generation.She has conducted extensive IP awareness programmes, engaging hundreds of employees across various business units to enhance understanding of patent law and innovation strategies.Beyond her professional achievements, Sharma is committed to mentorship and workplace inclusion. She has mentored young professionals and startups, championing IP awareness initiatives that encourage participation from underrepresented groups. As an honorary advisor at Intellectual Property Talent Search Examination Sharma helps mentor and guide aspiring IP talent. A passionate advocate for democratising intellectual property, she broke down barriers by creating collaborative platforms that invite professionals from diverse backgrounds into the patenting process.Recognising the intense pressures of IP work, Sharma integrates holistic well-being strategies into leadership discussions, transforming workplace culture by prioritising mental health and introducing innovative approaches to professional resilience.