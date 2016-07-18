Subscribe

Spring Chang

Spring-Chang

Key details

  • Job title:Founding partner
  • Firm:Chang Tsi & Partners
  • Jurisdiction:China
  • Practice area:Litigation, Prosecution, Dispute Resolution

Spring Chang is founding partner at Chang Tsi & Partners. She has advised and represented numerous of the world’s leading companies in a wide array of business sectors such as electronics, consumer, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, apparel, and jewellery. Thanks to her creative approach and high efficiency in more than three decades of practice, Spring has been widely recognised as one of the most influential IP lawyers in China by leading legal media as she always provides clients with tailored legal solutions in a rapidly changing Chinese market. She has been also invited by renowned legal associations and institutions worldwide to share her extensive knowledge in trademark and design patent law.

