Spring Chang
Key details
- Job title:Founding partner
- Firm:Chang Tsi & Partners
- Jurisdiction:China
- Practice area:Litigation, Prosecution, Dispute Resolution
Spring Chang is founding partner at Chang Tsi & Partners. She has advised and represented numerous of the world’s leading companies in a wide array of business sectors such as electronics, consumer, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, apparel, and jewellery. Thanks to her creative approach and high efficiency in more than three decades of practice, Spring has been widely recognised as one of the most influential IP lawyers in China by leading legal media as she always provides clients with tailored legal solutions in a rapidly changing Chinese market. She has been also invited by renowned legal associations and institutions worldwide to share her extensive knowledge in trademark and design patent law.
More profiles
Diversity
Deputy director general (patents & technology) World Intellectual Property Organization Lisa Jorgenson is responsible for the administration and practical application of the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) and WIPO programmes relating to patent law.
Diversity
Vice president and associate general counsel Amazon Dana Northcott is vice president and associate general counsel of IP at Amazon.
Diversity
Partner Groombridge, Wu, Baughman and Stone Megan Raymond is one of the foremost practitioners at one of the most important venues for resolving patent disputes in the US
Diversity
CEO IPOS As chief executive of the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (IPOS), Lee is leading the Singapore IP Strategy 2030 (SIPS 2030).