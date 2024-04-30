Philip-Hamzik

Phil Hamzik helps clients build and manage US and international patent portfolios in the areas of pharmaceuticals and biotechnology. Hamzik counsels clients on all aspects of their IP, including global patent prosecution and portfolio management, strategic advice and counselling related to patentability, freedom to operate, competitive landscape, and validity/invalidity. He works with a diverse range of clients, including midsize to large pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, startups, universities, and research institutes. He also works with venture capital and investment firms, assisting with IP diligence for potential investments, and has worked with early-stage biopharmaceutical companies to develop and execute IP strategies, including protecting key platform technologies. Hamzik obtained his PhD in organic chemistry from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and brings industry experience to his practice, having worked for two leading pharmaceutical companies. Hamzik has played a pivotal role in the establishment and sustenance of the Wolf Greenfield’s LGBTQ+ Affinity Group, offering innovative ideas, extending invitations to new members, and spearheading initiatives both within and beyond the firm’s walls aimed at LGBTQ+ advocacy. In recognition of his exceptional commitment to LGBTQ+ advocacy and legal excellence, Hamzik has recently been elected to the board of directors for the Massachusetts LGBTQ Bar Association.