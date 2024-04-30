Subscribe

Pawarisa (Fon) Suwannachote

Pawarisa-Suwannachote

Key details

  • Job title:Partner
  • Firm:ZICO IP
  • Jurisdiction:Thailand

Pawarisa (Fon) Suwannachote is a partner, IP lawyer, and patent agent at ZICO IP Thailand.She advises clients on all aspects of IP primarily for ten ASEAN countries, including IP registration, enforcement, anti-counterfeiting, and regulatory advice. She manages clients’ worldwide portfolios, brand protection, and oversees international and domestic registrations. Suwannachote has expertise in IP enforcement practices, such as sightings, market surveys, investigations, ex-officio seizures, raid actions, and has been a speaker on anti-counterfeiting training to authorities in Thailand and overseas. With over a decade of experience, Suwannachote is experienced in creating strategies for brand protection and offering tailor-made IP services to a broad range of clients from local startups to Fortune Global 500 companies across a variety of industries including conglomerate, oil and gas, financials, automotive, technology, pharmaceuticals, retail, consumer goods, apparel, luxury fashion, and lifestyle brands. She has been a member of INTA’s Enforcement Committee since January 2024.



More profiles

Diversity
Vera Suarez
Partner   Haynes Boone   Vera Suarez is a registered patent attorney and partner in the Dallas office of Haynes Boone.
Diversity
Allisen Pawlenty
Partner   Coates IP   Allisen Pawlenty has more than 20 years of trademark experience as a senior partner at the largest US trademark practice and in-house at Amazon.
Diversity
Megha Agrawal
Founder and partner   Intellectual Coolie   Megha Agrawal is the founder and designated partner at Intellectual Coolie.
Diversity
Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme
Partner   Pryor Cashman   Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme is co-chair of the firm’s IP group.


More features

Head: Collaborating at speed: Why arbitration suits energy innovation disputes
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’