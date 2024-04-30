Pawarisa (Fon) Suwannachote is a partner, IP lawyer, and patent agent at ZICO IP Thailand.She advises clients on all aspects of IP primarily for ten ASEAN countries, including IP registration, enforcement, anti-counterfeiting, and regulatory advice. She manages clients’ worldwide portfolios, brand protection, and oversees international and domestic registrations. Suwannachote has expertise in IP enforcement practices, such as sightings, market surveys, investigations, ex-officio seizures, raid actions, and has been a speaker on anti-counterfeiting training to authorities in Thailand and overseas. With over a decade of experience, Suwannachote is experienced in creating strategies for brand protection and offering tailor-made IP services to a broad range of clients from local startups to Fortune Global 500 companies across a variety of industries including conglomerate, oil and gas, financials, automotive, technology, pharmaceuticals, retail, consumer goods, apparel, luxury fashion, and lifestyle brands. She has been a member of INTA’s Enforcement Committee since January 2024.