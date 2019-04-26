Paramee Kerativitayanan was promoted to be a partner at ZICO IP in 2023, and has been practising in the IP and IT legal fields for around nine years. With a master’s degree in competition, innovation, and information law (IP major) from New York University, she started her career at LawPlus as an associate, assisting and advising clients for all types of IP matters before she moved to SCL Nishimura & Asahi as a senior associate in its IP&IT department. Her expertise and experience cover a wide range of IP work, from prosecutions and commercialisation to enforcement and litigation. She has successfully helped many clients overcome difficult obstacles to get IP registrations and protection. Kerativitayanan also covers IP due diligence work and IP transactions such as franchising and licensing of IPRs. Besides that, she also practises in the field of data protection and privacy law. She has been an active member of INTA, currently serving as a committee member in INTA's Unfair Competition Committee (Advocacy Subcommittee) for the term of 2024-2025. Kerativitayanan provided legal advice as pro bono work at the IP Clinic of the IP Fair organised by the Thailand’s Department of Intellectual Property.