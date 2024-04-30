Mitesh Patel’s practice focuses on IP law. He manages all stages of clients’ domestic and international trademark and brand portfolios—from creation and selection, search and clearance, filing and prosecution, to monitoring and protection. Patel counsels clients on a range of brand-related IP issues including M&A and financing due diligence and open source software licensing and best practices. Prior to joining Reed Smith, along with practising law, Patel helped start the Intellectual Property Clinic at Lincoln Law School in San Jose under the USPTO Law School Clinic Certification Pilot Program, where he trained and supervised students in the trademark clinic. He was also an adjunct professor at the University of San Francisco’s School of Management, where he taught corporate legal governance and contractual legal issues as they relate to businesses.