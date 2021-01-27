Subscribe

Megha Agrawal

Megha-Agrawal

Key details

  • Job title:Founder and partner
  • Firm:Intellectual Coolie
  • Jurisdiction:India
  • Practice area:Trademarks, Copyright, Technology, Licensing, Patents, Design

Megha Agrawal is the founder and designated partner at Intellectual Coolie, which provides all services in IP rights and caters for the demands of emerging technologies in patents. The firm has a dynamic fees structure to support applicants from different categories, socio economic backgrounds and needs. Agrawal completed an MSc in mathematics, and is a qualified patent agent with a DST-TIFAC in IP (women scientist scheme) certification. With more than five years of experience in the field of IP, she advises and assists numerous clients on the various aspects of their inventions. Further, Agrawal is an IP trainer, a guest faculty at Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of IP management, and an empanelled faculty at Maharashtra Council of Entrepreneurship Development, Nagpur, which has contributed to strengthening her overall IP expertise.



