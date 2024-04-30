Subscribe

Kathi Vidal

Kathi-Vidal

Key details

  • Job title:Director
  • Firm:USPTO
  • Jurisdiction:US

Kathi Vidal serves as the under secretary of commerce for IP and director of the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). As the chief executive of the USPTO, she leads one of the largest IP offices in the world, with more than 13,000 employees and an annual budget of nearly $4 billion. She is the principal IP advisor to the president and the administration, through the secretary of commerce, and is focused on incentivising and protecting US innovation, entrepreneurship, and creativity, and helping American workers and businesses compete and collaborate, especially in key technology areas and across demographics. Vidal is also vice chair of the Council for Inclusive Innovation (CI2), alongside Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. Before leading the USPTO, Vidal held leadership positions at Winston & Strawn and Fish & Richardson. Vidal holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in electrical engineering, has five years of industry experience in manufacturing and design, and has technical expertise in a myriad of technologies, from consumer products to artificial intelligence.

Company Latest

‘March-in’ rights: Why Biden’s changes contradict the point of the Bayh-Dole Act
USPTO unveils new patent design bar
US Copyright Office hires new deputy general counsel


More profiles

Diversity
Aoife Murphy
Partner   DLA Piper   Aoife Murphy is an experienced commercial litigator with a particular focus on IP.
Diversity
João Negrão
Executive director   EUIPO   João Negrão officially became executive director of EUIPO in October 2023 and D&I has emerged as high on his agenda.
Diversity
Fabiola Torres
Partner and regional IP director   Latin Alliance   Fabiola Torres Corletto leads Latin Alliance’s IP department as regional director.
Diversity
Rebecca Clegg
Counsel   Axinn   Rebecca Clegg’s practice focuses on complex IP litigation and counselling.


More features

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Head: Collaborating at speed: Why arbitration suits energy innovation disputes
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods