Kathi Vidal serves as the under secretary of commerce for IP and director of the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). As the chief executive of the USPTO, she leads one of the largest IP offices in the world, with more than 13,000 employees and an annual budget of nearly $4 billion. She is the principal IP advisor to the president and the administration, through the secretary of commerce, and is focused on incentivising and protecting US innovation, entrepreneurship, and creativity, and helping American workers and businesses compete and collaborate, especially in key technology areas and across demographics. Vidal is also vice chair of the Council for Inclusive Innovation (CI2), alongside Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. Before leading the USPTO, Vidal held leadership positions at Winston & Strawn and Fish & Richardson. Vidal holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in electrical engineering, has five years of industry experience in manufacturing and design, and has technical expertise in a myriad of technologies, from consumer products to artificial intelligence.