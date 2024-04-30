Subscribe

Elena McFarland

Elena-McFarland

Key details

  • Job title:Partner
  • Firm:Shook, Hardy & Bacon
  • Jurisdiction:US

Elena McFarland joined Shook, Hardy & Bacon in 2007 in the area of IP and is now a partner. She focuses her practice on IP prosecution and counselling, with a particular emphasis on patent-related matters. She represents clients in all aspects of preparation and prosecution of US and international patent applications in a number of diverse technology areas including computer software, telecommunications, and biotechnology. Her practice also includes patent monetisation, patent infringement and invalidity analyses, IP licensing, and patent portfolio due diligence. In addition to serving clients, she has focused her time on pro bono work, winning Shook’s William G. Zimmerman Pro Bono Award for her efforts representing families needing special education services. In early 2024, Shook selected McFarland to lead the firm’s associates committee. As chair, she will oversee the development of the firm’s associates, including women and diverse attorneys, as she has previously done in a vice chair role. Previously, she earned the firm’s Sylvan Siegler Award for excellence in mentoring.

