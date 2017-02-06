Cordula Schumacher is a partner at Arnold Ruess. She specialises in IP law and, in particular, patent litigation. She advises and repres­ent­s clients in patent infringe­ment and validity proceedings (nullity and opposition proceedings) in areas including phar­ma­ceut­ic­als, medical devices, chemistry, sewage management, automobile, software and consumer goods. Schumacher has helped shape FRAND case law by obtaining the first two FRAND judgments from the German Federal Court of Justice following the decision of the European Court of Justice (CJEU) in Huawei v ZTE. She also acted as lead counsel in the connected cars dispute between Nokia and Daimler, and obtained the first-ever anti-anti suit injunction in Germany. Schumacher has been involved in various successful court proceedings in relation to SPCs, including repres­ent­a­tion at the Federal Supreme Court and referral questions to the CJEU. She advised an inter­na­tional phar­ma­ company in connection with the sector inquiry of the European Commission. Schumacher is president of the European Patent Lawyers Association (EPLAW).