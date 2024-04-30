Subscribe

Barbara Fiacco

Barbara-Fiacco

Key details

  • Job title:Partner
  • Firm:Foley Hoag
  • Jurisdiction:US

Barbara Fiacco is a leader in the IP bar who represents leading pharmaceutical and life sciences clients in high-profile, precedent-setting disputes involving patent infringement, inventorship, trade secret, and technology transfer agreements. Her practice focuses on the biomedical field, including gene therapy, epigenetics, sequencing technology, recombinant DNA technology and medical devices. In addition to handling high-stakes cases, Fiacco has made crucial contributions to the IP law community, recently serving as president of the AIPLA. She has authored numerous amicus briefs to the US Supreme Court on behalf of AIPLA. Fiacco also makes important contributions to IP policy and the IP community, giving back through her involvement in the AIPLA and beyond, including the Foundation for Advancement of Diversity in IP Law, as a trustee and chair of the Scholar Clerkship Committee (2021 to present). She also hosts regular informal dinners for Boston Women in Life Sciences to get together, network, and discuss issues facing women in the local life sciences community. Additionally, Fiacco champions gender diversity in IP litigation through proactive hiring, training, and is an active participant in the firm’s Women’s Mentoring Circle programme.

