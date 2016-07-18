Subscribe

Anita Varma

Anita-Varma

Key details

  • Job title:Partner
  • Firm:White & Case
  • Jurisdiction:US
  • Practice area:Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals

With a focus on practical support and shared success, Anita Varma has facilitated various diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives that benefit individuals, her firm and the IP and legal community at large. Varma has worked tirelessly to contribute to increasing the diversity of the patent bar and leverage her role as chair of the IP practice at White & Case to address this issue. Her dedication to fostering an inclusive and supportive work environment is exemplified by her active role as leader of White & Case’s Boston Women’s Network, through which she has helped create a space where women can learn from experienced colleagues, build connections, and advance their careers. Importantly, the network also fosters a strong sense of community. Varma has also served as a mentor to lawyers and business services professionals across the US as part of her firm’s in-house mentoring programme. As a senior leader, her active involvement on the White & Case US Diversity Committee lends significant weight to its initiatives.



