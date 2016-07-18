Subscribe

Key details

  • Job title:Partner
  • Firm:HSF
  • Jurisdiction:France
  • Practice area:Trademarks, Copyright, Patents, Design, Life Sciences

Alexandra Neri leads the IP and technology, media and telecom (TMT)  practice in Paris. She provides clients with guidance on strategies and litigation on high-profile cases for internet, technology and consumer-focused companies. Neri assists clients on a global scale, on national and international infringement cases involving patents, trademarks, domain names, copyright, and design, as well as the misappropriation of know-how, unfair competition, and the breach of licensing agreements. Neri is in a unique position to advise clients on cyber-criminality, privacy issues and dawn raids, as well as data transfer conflicts. She has heavyweight trial experience and has acted for clients in a number of IP/TMT cases before French and European courts, as well as before the French data protection regulators. Neri is also senior vice chair of the IP and Entertainment Committee of the International Bar Association (IBA) and participates in numerous other arbitration and mediation boards.

