Subscribe
20 July 2021

Protecting medical devices in Europe—avoiding common pitfalls

Throughout the last decade, medical devices have been the subject of the most patent applications filed at the European Patent Office — for all but one year. This dominance reflects the year-on-year increase in investment poured into the medical device sector and, with the world currently focused on healthcare more than ever, this trend looks set to continue.

However, with approximately two-thirds of European medical device patent applications originating from outside Europe, most have not been drafted with the challenges of the European patent system and market in mind.

Together with a changing regulatory backdrop, medical device IP owners often find themselves falling foul of Europe-specific issues that may limit the scope of protection that may be achieved or, at the very least, increase costs and add delay.

In this session, we will be reviewing some of the Europe-specific issues that regularly cause trouble for medical device patent applicants in Europe.

In particular, we will look at options for building resilience into patent applications that are destined for Europe, and will consider how to navigate objections when they arise.

Attendees will also gain an insight into potential IP issues that may arise from the new EU medical device regulations, and what steps can be taken to reduce the risks posed.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024