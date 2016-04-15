Procopio adds senior counsel in Silicon Valley

Law firm Procopio has expanded its intellectual property capabilities by hiring Marina Lewis as a senior counsel in the firm’s Silicon Valley office.

Lewis joins from law firm Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, where she worked as a trademark and domain name attorney.

She has experience in trademark, domain name and internet law, and has represented clients in the consumer goods, electronics and digital publishing industries.

Tom Turner, managing partner at the firm, said: “We are thrilled to have Marina join our growing IP practice; Marina’s deep knowledge of domain and internet law is a perfect complement to our IP counselling and IP litigation teams.”

