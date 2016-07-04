Subscribe
jaggat-rashidi-shutterstock-com-prada-
4 July 2016

Prada and Miu Miu recover 26 domains in WIPO dispute

Italian fashion company Prada and its subsidiary Miu Miu have successfully recovered 26 domain names that were confusingly similar to its trademarks.

The domains include prada-newyear.com, prada-ok.com and miumiu-2016.me. They were registered between 2011 and 2015.

Prada first registered an international trademark for ‘Prada’ in 1978 and for ‘Miu Miu’ in 1997.

Both companies filed a complaint at the World Intellectual Property Organization Arbitration and Mediation Center on April 21.

They claimed that the domains are confusingly similar to their trademarks, that the respondents have no rights or legitimate interests in them, and that they are being used in bad faith to “divert business” to the respondents' website, which is allegedly selling counterfeit products.

The respondents, Xie Xiaomei, Zhang Yuanyuan, Zhou Honghai, Deng Wen, Xie Peiyuan, Jianghong Wang Xie Caida, Liu Min and Du Linmei, did not respond to Prada’s complaint.

In a decision dated June 22, but published on July 1, panellist Douglas Clark handed Prada and Miu Miu the domains.

Clark said the domains were all being used in bad faith and that the respondents “clearly knew” of the complainant when they registered them.

The decision is available here.

This was first published on  Trademarks and Brands Online.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

article
Facebook and Instagram recover 46 domains in UDRP dispute
20 May 2016   Social networking company Facebook and its subsidiary Instagram have successfully recovered 46 domain names that are confusingly similar to its trademarks.
article
Hugo Boss recovers domain in cybersquatting dispute
5 August 2016   German luxury fashion company Hugo Boss has won a domain name dispute at the World Intellectual Property Organization.
Trademarks
Prada scents victory at EU court in perfume TM clash
28 July 2023   Fashion house’s earlier marks deemed broad enough to cover relevant goods of any geographic or ethnic origin | General Court underscores independence of the EU trademark regime from national laws.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright