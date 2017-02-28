Pope Francis to protect image from exploitation

Pope Francis, the current Pope of the Catholic Church, has announced that he will protect his image.

On Wednesday, February 22, the official Vatican network News.va announced that the Secretariat of State, the central papal governing bureaucracy, must protect the image of the Pope.

This is so that “his message can reach the faithful intact” and that his person cannot be “exploited”.

The symbols and coats of arms of the Holy See—the jurisdiction of the Catholic Church in Rome— have already been protected through “appropriate regulatory instruments” on an international level, the release added.

In 1996, the Vatican registered a design trademark for the coat of arms.

According to the release, the Secretariat of State “will effect systematic surveillance activities apt to monitor the ways in which the image of the Holy Father and the coats of arms of the Holy See are used, [and] if necessary intervene with appropriate action” to stop any illegality.

Pope Francis was elected to the Papacy in 2013 and is the first Jesuit Pope.

