Subscribe
shutterstock_673656289_pe3k
18 March 2019

Philip Morris top UDRP filer as cybersquatting claims hit record high

Cigarette and tobacco company  Philip Morris filed the most Uniform Domain Name Dispute Resolution Policy (UDRP) cases in 2018, according to statistics released Friday, March 15, by the  World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO).

Cybersquatting cases hit a record high last year, with trademark owners filing 3,447 cases under the UDRP with WIPO’s Arbitration and Mediation Center.

Philip Morris took the top spot, filing 129 cases. Andrey Ternovskiy, the Russian founder of online chat website Chatroulette, took the second spot with 119 cases and French retailer Carrefour took third place (59 cases).

Overall, three industries—banking and finance (12% of all cases), biotechnology and pharmaceuticals (11%), and internet and IT (11%)—accounted for more than one-third of all disputes.

WIPO’s 2018 caseload covered 5,655 domain names in total, involving parties from 109 countries.

The US remained the first-ranked filing country with 976 cases, followed by France (553), the UK (305), Germany (244), and Switzerland (193).

WIPO director general Francis Gurry said: “Domain names involving fraud and phishing or counterfeit goods pose the most obvious threats, but all forms of cybersquatting affect consumers. WIPO’s UDRP caseload reflects the continuing need for vigilance on the part of trademark owners around the world.”

Cases were decided by 318 panellists from 54 countries in 2018, and administered in 19 different languages.

WIPO also said that recently-introduced provisions, including the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation, are affecting the accessibility of registrant information in “WhoIs” domain name databases.

“In response to these developments, the WIPO Center in 2018 published informal guidance for trademark owners exploring UDRP filing and it remains involved in ICANN discussions on a WhoIs access solution,” said WIPO.

This story was first published on TBO.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

article
Cybersquatting claims on the up, WIPO reports
18 March 2016   Cybersquatting claims filed at the World Intellectual Property Organization rose by almost 5% last year, fuelled by a growth in the number of cases concerning new generic top-level domains.
Patents
USITC to investigate Philip Morris over e-cigarettes
13 May 2020   The US International Trade Commission will begin an investigation into certain Philip Morris tobacco heating articles, following a complaint from British American Tobacco.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
BOGG bag maker sues retail giants over 'copycat' bags
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
The future of IP in an AI-powered world
INTA 2024:Trademark lawyers—Staying ethical and out of jail
Challenges in global trademark enforcement
‘I can be myself’: Puma’s TM leader keeps up with the competition