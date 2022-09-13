Subscribe
13 September 2022

Overseas knockdown production and patent infringement

In this WIPR Patents Live webinar, Takanori Abe, Managing Partner at Abe & Partners explores a  judgment from the Osaka District Court on the direct and indirect patent infringement relating to overseas knockdown production.

Knockdown production occurs when a manufacturer exports domestically procured parts and assembles them in the destination country to complete production. And while all previous judgements relating this practice have dismissed accusations of indirect infringement on the manufacture and export of parts used, this judgment affirmed direct infringement, finding the defendant’s acts qualified as “transfer”.

Join us on September 13, at 4pm BST / 11am EDT / 8am PDT as he unpacks the Murata vs OPPC Co Ltd case and explains why it’s so significant for the future regulation of knockdown production overseas.

Takanori is a guest professor at the Osaka University Graduate School of Medicine and formerly a lecturer at the University of Tokyo Graduate School of Medicine and Faculty of Medicine. He is a mediator/arbitrator in Japan. Takanori works in wide areas of international and corporate matters with a focus on intellectual property law, competition law and international commerce. The patent litigations he has participated covers the fields of IT and Telecommunications, electronics and machinery, pharmaceuticals, chemistry, which involve advanced technology such as semiconductors, biotechnology, etc., and which are cross-border matters. He has extensive experience on representing and advising multinational and domestic clients.

