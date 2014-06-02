Subscribe
shutterstock-153121703-web
Photo: Jaguar PS / Shutterstock.com
3 June 2014

One Direction lawyers raise copyright concern over ‘stolen’ video

Representatives of UK boy band One Direction have reportedly threatened legal action against a news website, claiming it infringed a band member’s copyright by publishing a “stolen” video.

Mail Online, a website linked to UK newspaper the Daily Mail, published a story and video apparently showing two band members, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik, smoking and discussing cannabis.

The video, which has since been viewed thousands of times, was allegedly filmed by Tomlinson as the group travelled through Lima, Peru.

One Direction initially declined to comment as the story broke last week, instead announcing that they were talking to their lawyers.

Now, according to Press Gazette, media and entertainment law firm Lee & Thompson has written to the Mail telling it the video is in breach of copyright.

“This video is a private ‘home’ video (filmed in a private vehicle) which has been stolen and the copyright in which is owned by our client Louis Tomlinson,” the letter reads.

It adds that publication of the video is “unauthorised and unlawful” and that legal steps are being taken against the parties involved.

There is still a legal case to answer as to whether the video was “stolen”.

Other publishers have also allegedly been warned against using the video, which was filmed in a car.

Lee & Thompson said it would not comment on matters involving its clients.

Mail Online did not respond immediately to requests for comment.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

SCOTUS dodges discovery rule issue in Warner Chappell but lifts damages time bar
‘Ensure creators are paid or legislate on AI’ MPs tell UK government
China’s first AI-generated image copyright infringement case
Metamorphosis: Changes for Facebook in Australia
Price-matching message checks out for Lidl
‘A global impact on the music industry’: MEPs pass landmark AI Act
Microsoft attacks New York Times’ ‘doomsday’ AI suit
AI poisoning tools: A commercial solution to a legal problem?