One Direction lawyers raise copyright concern over ‘stolen’ video

Representatives of UK boy band One Direction have reportedly threatened legal action against a news website, claiming it infringed a band member’s copyright by publishing a “stolen” video.

Mail Online, a website linked to UK newspaper the Daily Mail, published a story and video apparently showing two band members, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik, smoking and discussing cannabis.

The video, which has since been viewed thousands of times, was allegedly filmed by Tomlinson as the group travelled through Lima, Peru.

One Direction initially declined to comment as the story broke last week, instead announcing that they were talking to their lawyers.

Now, according to Press Gazette, media and entertainment law firm Lee & Thompson has written to the Mail telling it the video is in breach of copyright.

“This video is a private ‘home’ video (filmed in a private vehicle) which has been stolen and the copyright in which is owned by our client Louis Tomlinson,” the letter reads.

It adds that publication of the video is “unauthorised and unlawful” and that legal steps are being taken against the parties involved.

There is still a legal case to answer as to whether the video was “stolen”.

Other publishers have also allegedly been warned against using the video, which was filmed in a car.

Lee & Thompson said it would not comment on matters involving its clients.

Mail Online did not respond immediately to requests for comment.