Subscribe
abc-istock-95341735-33ft
10 September 2018

NFL accused of using sport stars’ images without permission

The National Football League ( NFL) is being sued for using the images and likeness of three US sports stars without their permission.

Professional athlete association the World Sport Alumni ( WSA) filed the complaint at the US District Court for the Middle District of Florida on Wednesday, September 5.

The WSA promotes former and current professional athletes across all sports.

According to the complaint, the NFL and the NFL Alumni Association (which was also named as a defendant) began using the name, image or likeness of retired National Basketball Association player Nick Anderson and former professional boxer Riddick Bowe in December 2017.

The images of the sport stars were allegedly being used on marketing material to promote an upcoming celebrity Pro Bowl Party in Florida hosted by the NFL.

According to the WSA, it requested that the NFL Alumni remove the unauthorised marketing material on behalf of Bowe and Anderson. However, the marketing material was not removed and remained active until the party in January 2018.

In addition, the NFL allegedly used the name, image or likeness of former NFL player Brandon Meriweather in January 2018 to promote a tailgate event (pre-match party) in Orlando, Florida.

Once again, the WSA asked the NFL to remove the unauthorised marketing material on behalf of Meriweather. According to the WSA, the NFL failed to oblige, and the marketing material remained in circulation until the end of the event.

The complaint claimed that none of the sportsmen signed any agreements to give the NFL permission to use their names or images in any marketing material.

“Clients never received an agreement from defendants, never negotiated an agreement with defendants and/or payment for the use of their respective name, image, or likeness on any marketing material for a celebrity NFL Pro Bowl party or tailgate event,” said the WSA.

The association added that the NFL wilfully and maliciously failed to protect the sportsmen’s privacy, resulting in financial and emotional harm.

The WSA is seeking damages and injunctive relief on behalf of Anderson, Bowe and Meriweather.

The 2018 NFL season started on Thursday, September 6 with defending Super Bowl champions the Philadelphia Eagles defeating the Atlanta Falcons.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories

Calvin Klein seeks to crack down on e-commerce counterfeiters

PTAB sides with Comcast in TiVo IPR

USPTO asks Supreme Court to review ‘scandalous’ trademarks case

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Second Circuit delivers blow to NFL and AP in copyright spat
1 November 2018   Seven sports photographers have been given another chance to pursue copyright allegations against the National Football League (NFL).


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones