MaryAnne Armstrong, Ph.D. has practiced intellectual property since 1995, working with both SMEs and large companies, counseling clients on IP matters in the fields of pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, vaccines, gene therapy, chemistry, assay and drug screening systems, and plant patents. Dr. Armstrong often contributes articles to LSIPR and WIPR and lectures around the world on patent matters. She was named an IP Star by Managing IP in 2013-2017 and 2022-2024, and a WIPR Leader in 2016, 2017, 2022, and 2023. In 2019 she was made a Fellow of the American Chemical Society, and in 2023 Dr. Armstrong currently serves as the vice-chair for AIPPI-US, Secretary for FICPI-US and Reporter for the FICPI CET-3 group.