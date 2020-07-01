LSPN Connect: The Tech Access Partnership and COVID-19

COVID-19 poses challenges for the whole world, but there is a risk that the least-developed countries are left behind in the race for technology to fight it.

Joshua Setipa, managing director of the UN Technology Bank, joined LSPN Connect to explain how a groundbreaking new initiative is aiming to tackle this issue.

During the presentation yesterday, June 30, hosted by World IP Review group editor Tom Phillips, Setipa explained how the Tech Access Partnership (TAP) aims to support developing countries to scale up local production of vital health technologies in developing countries, and the IP implications for rights holders. He added that there are fewer than 2,000 working ventilators across 41 African countries, while 10 African countries have no ventilators at all.

TAP is led by the UN Technology Bank for Least Developed Countries, together with the UN Development Programme (UNDP), UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and the World Health Organization (WHO). It is a coordinated approach to strengthen developing countries’ responses to COVID-19, and increase access to lifesaving health technologies.

Setipa said: “Our mandate is on the least developed countries to see how we can support them to drive their SDG agenda, using science, technology and innovation, and how they can benefit from their technology developments.

“The reality is that despite the fact that poverty levels have dropped in recent years, the gap between the least developed countries and the rest of the world continues to widen, and that poses a significant risk to their capacity or their ability to ensure that within the remaining 10 years of their sustainable development goals, that they are able to make progress.”

He explained that as demand for personal protective equipment, medical devices, diagnostics and oxygen-generating technologies increased rapidly amid the global pandemic, countries with limited resources and problematic supply chains are often unable to buy or produce the tools they need to mount effective responses to COVID-19.

Lack of access to technical expertise and training, combined with regulatory frameworks, limits local production of essential equipment in these regions, particularly for more complex products such as ventilators.

Setipa explained that TAP was addressing these shortages by connecting experienced innovators and emerging manufacturers in developing countries to share key data, knowledge, and other relevant support through a coordinated network. The partnership will also support countries in the development of affordable technologies and equipment that meets quality and safety standards.

“Through technology transfer we are able to support these countries to enhance their capacity to provide this technology. They will be able to upscale their production of technologies domestically and also set up operational supply chains to ensure these products are able to reach where they are required,” he said.

One of TAP's aims is to serve as the digital warehouse for manufacturing and design information-making technology to provide capacity building to manufacturers, and also help them to avoid regulatory hurdles.

He noted that while there was a global effort to innovate around COVID-19, many of these products and equipment have yet to gain regulatory approval. He explained that TAP would focus on open source technologies, and those which have received regulatory approval. He added that while some were under patent, the organisation was engaging with holders to work with them on a “permissive licence basis”.

TAP’s digital platform has the capacity to do continuous patent mapping, providing a picture of what technologies are available and enabling the organisation to initiate engagement with patent holders. He added that TAP was also supported by the Medicines Patent Pool, which helps it support manufacturers who are seeking to engage with technology holders.

He concluded: “In addition to helping countries recover from the pandemic, TAP will boost innovation, contribute to inclusive economic growth, and create more resilient health systems and supply chains going forward, preparing them for this crisis and the next crisis.”

