Key details

  • Job title:Partner/Head of Patent Practice
  • Jurisdiction:Russia
  • Practice area:Technology, Licensing, Patents, Design, Prosecution

Yury Kuznetsov joined Gorodissky & Partners in 1999 and in 2002 was promoted to partner. Since 2014 he has been leading the whole patent practice of Gorodissky & Partners. He represents multinational and Russian clients, his primary focus is prosecution and enforcement of patent rights in the fields of electronics, communications, computer systems, audio and video engineering. Kuznetsov has a wide experience of oppositions and appeals before the Russian and Eurasian Patent Offices and representing clients in a number of litigation cases. Another important aspect of his practice is IP due diligence and freedom-to-perate analyses, including advice relating to patent infringement.





