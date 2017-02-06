Yury Kuznetsov joined Gorodissky & Partners in 1999 and in 2002 was promoted to partner. Since 2014 he has been leading the whole patent practice of Gorodissky & Partners. He represents multinational and Russian clients, his primary focus is prosecution and enforcement of patent rights in the fields of electronics, communications, computer systems, audio and video engineering. Kuznetsov has a wide experience of oppositions and appeals before the Russian and Eurasian Patent Offices and representing clients in a number of litigation cases. Another important aspect of his practice is IP due diligence and freedom-to-perate analyses, including advice relating to patent infringement.