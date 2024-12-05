Subscribe

Vitor Sérgio Moreira

Key details

  • Job title: Patent Manager
  • Firm: Inventa
  • Jurisdiction: Portugal
  • Practice area: Patents
  • Website: https://inventa.com

Vítor has a solid background as a former patent examiner, which provides him with improved skills to provide reliable services on patent searches, patent drafting, and prosecution procedures, particularly before the European Patent Office, the Portuguese Patent Office, and under the PCT. Moreover, Vitor has been providing valuable advice to clients on matters related to strategies for filing patent applications abroad.

Vitor’s expertise in technical fields including chemical synthesis, petrochemicals, oil refining, and pharmaceuticals is remarkable.

Company Latest

Defending inventors’ rights against unlawful patent filings in Europe
How Tanzania boosted confidence in IP by training judges
How to file a trademark opposition in Nigeria


Leader Profiles

profile
Joana Fialho Pinto
Trademark and Patent Attorney   Inventa
profile
João Pereira Cabral
Legal Manager   Inventa
profile
Vitor Palmela Fidalgo
Legal Director | Attorney at Law   Inventa




More features

Is ParTec v Nvidia the start of something bigger?
Defending inventors’ rights against unlawful patent filings in Europe
A guide to perfecting trademark translation in China
No Pho: How a public backlash saw a restaurant rescind a valuable trademark