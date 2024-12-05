Vitor Sérgio Moreira

Vítor has a solid background as a former patent examiner, which provides him with improved skills to provide reliable services on patent searches, patent drafting, and prosecution procedures, particularly before the European Patent Office, the Portuguese Patent Office, and under the PCT. Moreover, Vitor has been providing valuable advice to clients on matters related to strategies for filing patent applications abroad.

Vitor’s expertise in technical fields including chemical synthesis, petrochemicals, oil refining, and pharmaceuticals is remarkable.