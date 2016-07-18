Otto Licks is a founding partner at Licks Attorneys, a Brazilian law firm with over 300 people among its five offices in Brazil and Japan, as well as a German Desk. Otto is an expert on complex litigation and policy making, with 30 years of experience representing international clients in life sciences (small molecules, biologicals, agrochemicals and medical devices), telecom, electronics and internet. He has established a reputation as a trial and appellate practice specialist, focusing on preliminary and permanent injunctions and monetization (damages and licensing), advising clients primarily on patent, trade secrets, unfair competition and regulatory data exclusivity, government procurement, food and drug and regulatory of telecom and internet.