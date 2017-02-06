Daniel Greif

Dan is the Director of Southeast Asia and Senior Trademark Attorney specializing in trademark law, representing major global brand owners and SMEs in contentious and non-contentious trademark matters across Southeast Asia. Dan is the only trademark lawyer in Southeast Asia with the unique combination of 20+ years of in-house trademark experience in senior roles along with expertise in leading major law firm trademark/IP teams. Dan was International Trademark Counsel for THE COCA-COLA COMPANY and Senior Trademark Counsel for SONY CORPORATION. Dan clients include many of the world’s most famous brands.