Daniel Greif

Dan is the Director of Southeast Asia and Senior Trademark Attorney specializing in trademark law, representing major global brand owners and SMEs in contentious and non-contentious trademark matters across Southeast Asia. Dan is the only trademark lawyer in Southeast Asia with the unique combination of 20+ years of in-house trademark experience in senior roles along with expertise in leading major law firm trademark/IP teams. Dan was International Trademark Counsel for THE COCA-COLA COMPANY and Senior Trademark Counsel for SONY CORPORATION.  Dan clients include many of the world’s most famous brands.









