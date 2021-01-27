Bilkis Daby

Bilkis is a partner and trademark attorney in the Trademarks Department, holding an LLB degree from the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

A qualified Trademark Practitioner, Fellow of the SA Institute of Intellectual Property Law and a member of the Legal Practice Council, Bilkis specialises in all aspects of trademark formalities and commercialisation throughout Africa and internationally.

She is member of international organisations, including INTA and PTMG, and a co-author of The Practitioner’s Guide to Intellectual Property, published by Lexis Nexis.