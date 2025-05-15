Xiaolin(Richard) Huang

Mr. Huang has practiced patent law for 30 years and has outstanding knowledge, experience and reputation in China. He specializes in patent prosecution, patent invalidation proceedings, patent infringement litigation, FTO, licensing, patent drafting, and client counseling with a focus on technologies related to computer science, telecommunication, software, business method, electronics, semiconductor, AI, medical devices, physics, aviation/avionics, new energies and life science. He is also active in advising leading pharmaceutical giants in FTO, patent linkage and enforcing IP rights.





Mr. Huang has ample experience in representing multinational clients in high profile IP litigations, including patent infringement and invalidation proceedings before the various Chinese courts and the CNIPA.