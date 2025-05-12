Subscribe

Verena von Bomhard

author-placeholder

Key details

  • Job title: Founding Partner
  • Firm: Bomhard IP
  • Jurisdiction: Spain
  • Type: Non-Contentious, Contentious
  • WIPR Ranking: WIPR Influential Women 2025

Company Latest

Business continuity during lockdown
Business continuity during lockdown
Brexit: 'The sooner this is sorted, the better'
Trailblazers: The best advice








More features

A burgeoning IP landscape
Iconix, dupe culture and the risk of post-sale confusion
Fakes and how to fight them
The good faith test