Subscribe

Tara Harris

author-placeholder

Key details

  • Job title: Group IP Lead
  • Firm: Naspers & Prosus
  • Jurisdiction: Netherlands
  • Type: Non-Contentious
  • WIPR Ranking:Influential Women - 2025, WIPR Influential Women 2025








More features

A burgeoning IP landscape
Iconix, dupe culture and the risk of post-sale confusion
Wouter Pors leaves Bird & Bird for boutique Dutch firm
Fakes and how to fight them