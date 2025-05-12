Subscribe

Siân Gill

author-placeholder

Key details

  • Job title: Managing Partner
  • Firm: Venner Shipley LLP
  • Jurisdiction: UK
  • Type: Non-Contentious
  • WIPR Ranking:Influential Women - 2025, WIPR Influential Women 2025




More leaders

profile
Alex Brown
Partner   Venner Shipley LLP  
profile
Adrian Bennett
Partner   Venner Shipley LLP  
profile
Clare Turnball
Head of Trademarks   Venner Shipley LLP  
profile
David Birchall
Partner | Trade Mark Attorney   Venner Shipley LLP  




More features

A burgeoning IP landscape
Iconix, dupe culture and the risk of post-sale confusion
Fakes and how to fight them
The good faith test