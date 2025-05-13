Sheila Swaroop is an IP litigator and the chair of the litigation practice at Knobbe Martens. With over two decades of experience, she has established herself as a prominent figure in technology patent litigation, representing companies ranging from startups to Fortune 500 corporations.Her most notable recent work includes representing Masimo in a high-profile patent infringement case against Apple. The case resulted in a significant victory at the International Trade Commission, leading to an import ban on certain Apple Watch models. During the trial, Swaroop delivered opening statements and examined multiple witnesses, showcasing her expertise in complex technological legal disputes.Beyond her litigation successes, Swaroop is a dedicated mentor and leader in the legal community. In 2021, she became the first woman of colour to achieve a leadership rank at Knobbe Martens when appointed chair of the firm’s litigation practice. She has served on multiple professional boards, including the Howard T. Markey Intellectual Property Inn of Court, where she was a founding member and the first woman president.Swaroop frequently writes and speaks about IP law. Her recent contributions include articles on AI-generated deepfakes, commentary on patent litigation trends, and overseeing the firm’s Federal Circuit Year in Review report.Swaroop is also committed to community service, having served on the board of ‘Working Wardrobes’, a nonprofit focused on helping individuals achieve economic stability through employment resources and skills training.