Subscribe

Rosie Burbidge

author-placeholder

Key details

  • Job title: Partner
  • Firm: Howard Kennedy
  • Jurisdiction: UK
  • Type: Contentious, Dispute Resolution
  • WIPR Ranking:Influential Women - 2025, UK Trademarks 2025: Recommended

Company Latest

Copyright and fashion designs: IP tips for brands in Europe
Copyright and fashion designs: IP tips for brands in Europe
Howard Kennedy
Howard Kennedy hires fashion expert as partner




More leaders

profile
Alex Watt
Partner   Howard Kennedy  




More features

A burgeoning IP landscape
Iconix, dupe culture and the risk of post-sale confusion
Fakes and how to fight them
The good faith test