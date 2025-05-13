Subscribe

Raquel Flanzbaum

Rachel-Flanzbaum

Key details

  • Job title: Founding partner
  • Firm: Ojam Bullrich Flanzbaum
  • Jurisdiction: Argentina
  • Type: Non-Contentious, Dispute Resolution
  • WIPR Ranking: WIPR Diversity Champion 2025

Raquel Flanzbaum is a founding partner at Ojam Bullrich Flanzbaum. Her IP career began in 1997 at Clarke Modet & Cía's trademark team, followed by senior roles at Bruchou Fernández Madero, Lombardi & Mitrani, and partnership at Mitrani, Caballero & Ojam and Berton Moreno + Ojam.Under her leadership, women comprise 80% of the firm’s team. She has implemented progressive parenthood policies, inclusive hiring practices, and created opportunities for professionals with disabilities through tailored training sessions and mentorship programmes. In 2020, Flanzbaum helped launch the Argentinian chapter of the Women in IP Network (WIN), where she regularly speaks to inspire and connect women professionals.She has also authored articles relating to D&I including The IP Gender Gap: Post-Pandemic Lessons (2023), Women and IP: Innovation and Science in Argentina (2023), and The Silver Generation (2023). Her expertise is further showcased through speaking engagements, including moderating discussions on ‘The Madrid Protocol in Latin America’ at INTA's Annual Meetings in 2023 and 2024, and on ‘Safeguarding mental stability in IP practice’ at the Asian Patent Attorney’s Association Annual Meeting in 2024.

Company Latest

The IP gender gap: post-pandemic lessons
The IP gender gap: post-pandemic lessons
Greenwashing and IP in Argentina
Leading on D&I: Argentina’s new gender identity law




More leaders

profile
Paula Galván
Partner   Ojam Bullrich Flanzbaum  
profile
Mercedes Bullrich
Partner   Ojam Bullrich Flanzbaum  
profile
Diego Montangero
Partner   Ojam Bullrich Flanzbaum  
profile
Juan Carlos Ojam
Managing Partner   Ojam Bullrich Flanzbaum  




More features

A burgeoning IP landscape
Iconix, dupe culture and the risk of post-sale confusion
Fakes and how to fight them
The good faith test